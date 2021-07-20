Quote: Not Everyone In The WWE Would Welcome Conor McGregor

WWE superstar Big E would have no problem if Conor McGregor crossed over into the world of sports entertainment, but he isn’t convinced all of his peers would feel the same way.

Last Sunday, Big E. took home the “Money In The Bank” suitcase, which entitles him to a WWE world title opportunity to “cash in” at a time and place of his choosing. But when it comes to “money in the bank,” no one on the active WWE roster or all of MMA can compete with the net worth of the Forbes Athletes World Champion, Conor McGregor.

Image Credit: Conor McGregor’s Instagram

There’s no question that two of the biggest ingredients that have made McGregor the global superstar he is are his charisma and “mic skills.” WWE Executive Vice President Paul “Triple H” Levesque has made no secret that he would love nothing more than to harness McGregor’s gifts and put them on display in front of a WWE audience, and even McGregor himself has loosely teased doing business with the WWE in the past.

McGregor Unwelcome By Some In WWE Locker Room?

WWE Superstar Big E

The positives of any promotion partnering with Conor McGregor are evident in his name value and recognition. However, WWE veteran Big E doesn’t believe everyone in his locker room would open the notorious figure with open arms.

“He’s a massive star. He was number one on Forbes’s list for athletes in the entire world…He was the most paid athlete in the world, and he’s a huge star. He’s a bigger name than I am, and that’s quite clear, and a bigger name than pretty much just about everyone we have here,” Big E told VibeAndWrestling.com.

“…If you ask your neighbor down the street who this is there’s a good chance they’re gonna know Conor McGregor, so yeah, I would never have a problem with that. Not everyone would welcome him or feel the same, but he’s extremely entertaining, and I think if he did come to WWE, I think he would get a lot of attention.”

Conor McGregor is still under contract with the UFC, so barring a cross-promotional arrangement, a move to the WWE won’t be possible for some time yet. McGregor is also projected to be out of action until next year as he recovers from a broken tibia suffered in his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier.