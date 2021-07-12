Rafael dos Anjos Gives McGregor Bitter Advice After UFC 264 Injury

Rafael dos Anjos has taken a shot at Conor McGregor after UFC 264.

In the main event of the pay-per-view card, McGregor and Dustin Poirier had their trilogy match. It was a highly-anticipated fight and a pivotal one for their legacies. The scrap was also supposed to end their rivalry, but all it did was add to it.

Both McGregor and Poirier had moments in the first round but in the dying seconds, the Irishman threw a kick, and when he stepped back and threw a punch, his leg snapped. It was a disappointing result and after the event, dos Anjos, who has a long rivalry with the Irishman took a shot at him.

When I BROKE my foot before our fight this guy made fun of my injury…and continued to do so for years. Taste your own medicine and humble up. https://t.co/wRuBPlrzkt — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 11, 2021

“Bruised foot,” dos Anjos wrote on Twitter with a picture of McGregor’s leg in a cast. “When I BROKE my foot before our fight this guy made fun of my injury…and continued to do so for years. Taste your own medicine and humble up.”

Of course, dos Anjos and McGregor were supposed to fight at UFC 196 when the Irishman was the featherweight champ and RDA was the lightweight champ. Unfortunately, the Brazilian suffered a foot injury and was forced out of the matchup and RDA went on to lose his belt and McGregor fought Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight strap.

Ever since then, McGregor and dos Anjos have taken shot at one another. Their rivalry only intensified at the UFC 264 weigh-ins, as RDA was the backup fighter for the main event. After the Irishman weighed in, he saw dos Anjos and they two had a verbal back-and-forth.

There’s no question Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos do not like one another and perhaps they end up fighting soon. It was a scrap many were looking forward to at UFC 196, but there’s no doubt it still would be hyped up if they fight when McGregor returns from his broken leg.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor vs. Rafael dos Anjos?