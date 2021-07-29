Ranked UFC Bantamweight Calls Out “Double Chin” Urijah Faber

UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera is searching for his next opponent and has taken to Twitter to call out former title challenger Urijah Faber.

Vera was last in action at UFC Vegas 29 last month. In a rematch five years in the making, “Chito” avenged his 2016 loss to England’s Davey Grant in a Fight of the Night war inside the UFC Apex. The Ecuadorian left the Octagon with a unanimous decision victory over “Dangerous” Davey.

After failing to have his arm raised against former featherweight champion Jose Aldo last December, the recent rebound win was crucial in ensuring Vera kept his place in the 135-pound rankings. Having won seven of his last eight bantamweight bouts, the 28-year-old will look to face another top name when he’s next in action.

Marlon Vera earned his 9th bantamweight win inside the Octagon at #UFCVegas29



Who's next for @ChitoVeraUFC? pic.twitter.com/hG3Q7xQPkt — UFC (@ufc) June 20, 2021

Despite his grueling fight last time out, Vera wasted no time in calling out a host of possible opponents. Starting in his post-fight interview, “Chito” addressed Dominick Cruz, who was in attendance for commentating duties.

“I want to fight. I’m going to go back to the gym on Tuesday. Anybody that wants to fight — [Dominick Cruz] let’s go,” said Vera in the aftermath of his UFC Vegas 29 victory.

But after “The Dominator” seemingly turning down a matchup with the fan favorite, Vera has adjusted his sights to one of the division’s veterans.

“Cruz not wanting to fight.. Rivera is still figuring out a way to say no.. I heard doublechin wanna come back is that true @UrijahFaber ??????”

Taking to Twitter, “Chito” confirmed that the former champion has no interest in meeting him in the cage. Vera also suggested that #13-ranked bantamweight Jimmie Rivera has been searching for a reason not to fight him. “El Terror” was last in action in a losing effort against Pedro Munhoz at UFC Vegas 20. With defeats against Marlon Moraes, Aljamain Sterling, and Petr Yan across the last three years, the 32-year-old has lost four of his last six bouts.

Having given up hope of securing bouts with Rivera and Cruz, Vera finished his tweet by questioning whether Urijah Faber is interested in a return to the Octagon. Faber, a four-time bantamweight title challenger, returned to action after a three-year hiatus in 2019 against Ricky Simon. The 46-second TKO win saw “The California Kid” secure a place opposite Russia’s Yan just five months later. A knockout loss to “No Mercy” was his last appearance for the promotion.

Having kept most of his focus on Team Alpha Male, the MMA gym he founded in 2004, a return to competition for Faber seems unlikely. But if the 42-year-old does get the itch to fight again, “Chito” Vera will seemingly be waiting.

Would you like to see Marlon Vera face Urijah Faber next?