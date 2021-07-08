Report: Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba On Deck For UFC 267

A strawweight battle between Amanda Ribas and Virna Jandiroba is reportedly set for UFC 267.

Combate reported the matchup. UFC 267 is expected to take place on October 30. If all goes according to plan, then the event will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The main event is expected to be a UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout between champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.

Ribas is looking to rebound after suffering her first loss under the UFC banner and her second pro MMA defeat. She was stopped by Marina Rodriguez via second-round TKO back in January. The loss snapped Ribas’ five-fight winning streak.

As for Jandiroba, she’s hoping to capitalize off her June victory over Kanako Murata. Jandiroba won the bout via second-round TKO due to an arm injury. Jandiroba has gone 3-1 in her last four outings.

Ribas was expected to make her return to the Octagon against Angela Hill. Complications due to COVID-19 knocked her out of the fight. Ribas was hoping to fight Yan Xiaonan but it looks like she’ll have to wait for that fight to materialize.

Stick with MMA News for more updates on the UFC 267 card as they become available.