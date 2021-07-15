Report: Fury vs. Wilder 3 Moved To October 9th

The trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has reportedly been rebooked.

Fury vs. Wilder 3 was expected to take place on July 24. A COVID-19 outbreak in Fury’s camp put an end to that plan. The good news is that a new date has quickly been determined. Mike Coppinger of ESPN has the details.

Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder is now set for Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. ESPN+/Fox PPV. The bout was scheduled for July 24 but postponed last Thursday after Fury tested positive for COVID https://t.co/X1CAO97Ll9 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 15, 2021

Fury’s recovery from COVID-19 obviously plays a role in the bout being pushed back to the fall. Another factor is that PBC didn’t want Fury vs. Wilder III to interfere with Errol Spence Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao, which is scheduled for August 21.

In the first meeting between Fury and Wilder back in December 2018, the bout ended in a split draw. In the rematch, Fury ran through Wilder en route to a seventh-round TKO finish.

Wilder has turned a lot of heads since that rematch, firing trainer Mark Breland and accusing him of spiking his water. He also claimed Fury had egg weights in his gloves.

During the first press conference hyping up Fury vs. Wilder 3, “The Bronze Bomber” mostly stood silent. Fury blasted Wilder for not facing the music after months of hurling accusations (via Bad Left Hook).

“It shows how weak of a mental person he is, and how much the beating in the last fight took from him emotionally in his life. I was worried about Deontay Wilder for quite a while. Obviously, he’s doing his little thing with his earphones on and doesn’t want to answer any questions. That’s up to him, but I’m here to promote a fight.”