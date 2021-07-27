Report: Walt Harris vs. Tai Tuivasa Set For UFC 267

A heavyweight collision has reportedly been added to the UFC 267 card.

MMAJunkie.com reports that Walt Harris and Tai Tuivasa will mix it up on Oct. 30 in Abu Dhabi. This will be an opportunity for Tuivasa to crack the top 15 UFC heavyweight rankings. Harris holds the number 12 spot.

Harris is currently on a three-fight skid. He’s suffered losses to Alistair Overeem, Alexander Volkov, and most recently, Marcin Tybura. He hasn’t earned a victory since July 2019.

Tuivasa has been able to turn his misfortune around inside the Octagon. After suffering a three-fight skid, “Bam Bam” made the move to American Kickboxing Academy. He is now enjoying a three-fight winning streak with victories over Greg Hardy, Harry Hunsucker, and Stefan Struve.

If the report holds true, then Harris and Tuivasa will be sharing the Octagon on a card headlined by a UFC Light Heavyweight Title fight between champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. A bantamweight title rematch between champion Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan is expected to serve as the co-headliner.

Let’s take a look at the updated UFC 267 card.

Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. Glover Teixeira – for UFC Light Heavyweight Title

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Petr Yan – for UFC Bantamweight Title

Virna Jandiroba vs. Amanda Ribas

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Li Jingliang

Shamil Gamzatov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Walt Harris vs. Tai Tuivasa