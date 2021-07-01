Robert Whittaker Goes Off On Israel Adesanya: ‘He’s Just A Sh*t Person’

Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya aren’t likely planning a summer vacation together.

Whittaker doesn’t have a guaranteed title rematch against Adesanya but many feel he would be the right choice. “The Reaper” is riding a three-fight winning streak since losing the 185-pound gold to “The Last Stylebender.” Back in October 2019, Whittaker was knocked out by Adesanya in the second round.

Whittaker has never been shy in expressing his dislike for Adesanya but his comments during The Howie Games have taken things a bit further (h/t The Mac Life).

“Let’s not talk too much about Israel because I think he’s a piece of sh*t. He’s just a sh*t person. A sh*t person. Ah, a piece of sh*t is too rough. Too harsh. He’s a sh*thead. There that sounds better. He’s a sh*thead. I don’t like him, he doesn’t like me. Two cats from two different paths that don’t get along.”

Adesanya has had three successful UFC Middleweight Title defenses. The lone blemish on his pro MMA record was a unanimous decision loss to Jan Blachowicz. It was Adesanya’s failed bid for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Whittaker is currently the number one-ranked UFC middleweight. He has expressed his belief that he lost his cool when he fought Adesanya the first time and didn’t compete to the best of his abilities.

Adesanya is fresh off a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori. Recently, Whittaker shared that he thinks the middleweight champion’s performance was “average.” Adesanya responded, saying he “baptized” Whittaker in their first meeting.