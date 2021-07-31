Rory MacDonald Won’t Rule Out UFC Return If Stars Align

Rory MacDonald isn’t ruling out a return to the UFC under the right circumstances.

Before MacDonald’s stint with Bellator and his current run in the PFL, he competed under the UFC banner. He even competed for the UFC Welterweight Title in one of the most highly-regarded MMA fights of all time. Back in July 2015, MacDonald was stopped by Robbie Lawler in the fifth round of a brutal bout.

MacDonald made his exit from the UFC after being defeated by Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision back in June 2016. “Red King” moved on to the Bellator banner and ended up winning the promotion’s 170-pound gold. After losing the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix in a rematch with Douglas Lima, MacDonald left Bellator and signed with the PFL.

While Rory MacDonald is set for a semifinal bout against Ray Cooper in the 2021 PFL season, he told LowKickMMA that he’s willing to entertain the idea of a UFC return for the right price.

“It would be interesting to go back there. It would be cool. All the eyes and the attention are there and that’s the big stage. If I were to find my way back there, it would have to be for a fair deal. I fought for the UFC for a long time and I understand how it works, but at this point in my career, I’m also fighting for my family’s future. That’s a very important thing for me.”

MacDonald vs. Cooper will take place on Aug. 13. The bout will headline PFL 7 inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida.