Sean O’Malley Gives His Prediction For Poirier/McGregor Trilogy Bout

Despite having his own fight on the horizon, UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley gave his thoughts on the trilogy showdown between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Scheduled for July 10, the UFC 264 pay-per-view will feature the return of Conor McGregor looking for revenge against Dustin Poirier after the tables turned in their last meeting in January. Prior to their second fight, McGregor held all of the cards headed into their rematch as the first bout ended with the Irishman knocking Poirier out in less than two minutes into the first round.

Ahead of their heated trilogy bout, “Suga” Sean O’Malley spoke in an interview about how he thinks the third fight will play out. The rising UFC superstar predicts that Conor McGregor has the tools to get the job done and will do so on July 10. In addition, O’Malley seemed to think a lack of motivation isn’t the problem for McGregor.

“Ooh that’s a good question. I haven’t been able to really get a visual on how i see that fight playing out. You know, Conor looked good in that fight, he looked fast, he looked focus, he looked sharp. Dustin ya know, landed the bigger shots and put his lights out but I don’t think there’s a lack of motivation from Conor, he looked good going into that fight. I’m a big fan of both of them. Really like both of them.

“So, you know I would like to see Conor win, I would like to see Conor win, then who does he fight next? Another big fight? But really, I don’t know how I see that fight playing out.” O’Malley said to Helen Yee Sports.

Sean O’Malley was set to face Luis Smolka at UFC 264, however, Smolka has since pulled out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury. O’Malley remains on the card and will now face UFC newcomer Kris Moutinho.