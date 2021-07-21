Sean O’Malley Showcases Tattoo Supporting Rapper 6ix9ine

Sean O’Malley has gotten a tattoo in honor of rapper 6ix9ine.

O’Malley is no stranger to getting some ink on his body. The “Suga” show has hung out with 6ix9ine in the past and apparently, he’s a big fan. How big of a fan? See it for yourself (via Shakiel Mahjouri).

Thoughts on Sean O'Malley's new tattoo? pic.twitter.com/M40fcWEKlw — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) July 19, 2021

O’Malley recently took to his Instagram account to reveal a picture of him posting with 6ix9ine.

6ix9ine’s most recent Billboard chart-topping song was called Trollz. It was released back in June 2020 and it featured Nicki Minaj. The rapper also had success with his first single since being released from prison. The single was Goomba and like Trollz, it also went Platinum.

O’Malley is coming off a third-round TKO victory over Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. This is the second straight win for O’Malley. He is 14-1 in his pro MMA career. The lone defeat came against Marlon Vera back in August 2020.

Time will tell what’s next for O’Malley inside the Octagon. He has been calling for bouts with former UFC Bantamweight Champions Petr Yan, Cody Garbrandt, and Dominick Cruz. With that said, O’Malley feels the most realistic option is Rob Font, who is the number three-ranked UFC bantamweight.