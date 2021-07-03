Someone Actually Wants To Fight Islam Makhachev In Next Bout

The new boogeyman of the lightweight division, Islam Makhachev, is being called out by Renato Moicano following his big win at UFC Vegas 30.

After UFC Vegas 30, Brazil’s Renato Moicano came out as one of the biggest winners when he secured a rear-naked choke victory against Jai Herbert in the second round. As a former featherweight contender, Moicano is now looking to penetrate the top-15 at 155lbs.

Islam Makhachev (19-1-0) is currently set to face Thiago Moisés (15-4) in the main event on July 17. The Dagestan native last competed against Drew Dober and won via submission. The fight ended with Makhachev choking Dober out with an arm-triangle choke while in half guard. Despite the emphatic win, the performance didn’t stop Moicano from calling for Makhachev next.

“My next fight will be against a top 15 (opponent), for sure,” Moicano said to MMA Junkie. “I keep asking the UFC for the best. I want the best names they can give me, and that’s what I’m looking for – guys like Islam Makhachev, (Gregor) Gillespie, all those guys.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“The best wrestler, the best striker – it’s even better for me. I want to fight the best.” Moicano said.

The Brazilian is riding high off his victory and is calling the name of a lightweight few have been saying lately. Former double champion and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier added to the Russian’s mystique when he indicated that few, if any, are willing to accept a fight with Makhachev. The former double champ added that Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos both turned the fight down with the 29-year old Makhachev.

Thrilled with his finish performance at UFC Vegas 30, Moicano is optimistic heading into the second half of 2021. In the end, Moicano just wants to fight the best that the 155lbs division has to offer. While a fight against Makhachev may be far-reaching to some, Moicano is eager to only contend with the best in the UFC. Currently, Renato Moicano is 2-1 in the UFC lightweight division.

How do you think a fight with Renato Moicano and Islam Makhachev would go?