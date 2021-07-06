Stephen A Smith & Max Kellerman Join UFC 264 Broadcast Team

Ahead of the UFC 264 trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we know now Stephen A Smith and Max Kellerman will join the broadcast team.

The early preliminary action starts on ESPN+ at 6 P.M. E.T. tentatively. Following the first batch of fights will bring more televised preliminary action. Then, of course, the main card which will start at 10 P.M. E.T. For this mega event, there will be two desks analyzing the fights to give fans the most inclusive experience possible.

Hosts of the popular sports show on ESPN called “First Take”, Kellerman and especially Stephen A Smith, are known for their brash and bombastic points of view they bring to sporting events.

At times, the charisma of Smith has brought on negative attention, but the sports analyst truly believes MMA and more specifically, the UFC needs supporters like him. In addition to Smith and veteran broadcaster Michael Eaves, the two will be joined by UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz to further discuss the pay-per-view event.

ESPN/UFC personality Karyn Bryant will anchor the second desk and will be joined by the “First Take” co-host Max Kellerman. To round out the broadcast team, the UFC has enlisted longtime public correspondents Megan Olivi and Laura Sanko. The two will split the pre-and-post-fight interviews between each other as well as report in live time on any events that require further detail.

There is no stone left unturned as the UFC approaches one of the biggest fight weeks of the year. With production quality at the forefront of the promotion’s mind, the crew will be ready to capture one of the most pivotal fights in UFC history. And of course, we can’t forget the voice of the Octagon, Bruce Buffer, who will be present to bring the full-capacity crowd to a deafening uproar.

Do you agree with the UFC/ESPN to have Stephen A Smith and Max Kellerman as desk analysts for UFC 264?