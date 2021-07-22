Sterling Claims Dillashaw’s Ex-Teammates Told Him He Was Cheating

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling says T.J. Dillashaw‘s old teammates told him about past drug use.

Dillashaw will be returning to the Octagon this Saturday night (July 24). He’ll go one-on-one with Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Vegas 32. It’ll be his first bout since January 2019.

The former UFC Bantamweight Champion has been out of action due to a two-year sanction by USADA for EPO use. Sterling told The Weekly Scraps Podcast that he knew about Dillashaw’s drug use years ago due to his former teammates (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“T.J.’s been suspended, out of competition for two years, he cheated. He’s been cheating for a very long time. Ask his teammates. This is something that has been disclosed to me years ago, and of course you don’t want to be the whistleblower and not have any evidence, but the evidence has been his former teammates talking about it, and of course now being caught. I think it’s pretty safe to say where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and he said at the press conference against Cody Garbrandt ‘yeah right’ when Garbrandt said, ‘Bro, you were the one showing everyone how to do it,’ and everyone just brushed it under the rug.”

Sterling says he will be paying close attention to Dillashaw vs. Sandhagen. He feels Sandhagen has a good shot at beating the former 135-pound king.

“I’m just excited to see this fight. I think it’s gonna be a good stylistic matchup. A guy who’s so much taller, rangier, fights with so much calmness, and now fighting with a little more stank in terms of brutality, trying to really hurt guys in there. I think it’s gonna be a very, very fun fight to watch. If I had to put my money on it, I gotta say Sandhagen gets the job done. These guys used to train together, and I do believe them formally training together gives him some type of confidence that he understands what he’s dealing with going in there. If T.J.’s truly off the stuff, I like Sandhagen’s chances even better in this one.”

What are your thoughts on this claim from Aljamain Sterling that he’s known T.J. Dillashaw has been cheating for years?