Sterling Rips Fans For Being Naive To Dillashaw’s Past Drug Use

Aljamain Sterling is taking aim at fans who are buying into the narrative that TJ Dillashaw came clean.

Dillashaw recently made his return to the Octagon after serving a two-year suspension under USADA after failing a drug test for EPO. He went one-on-one with Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Vegas 32. Dillashaw defeated Sandhagen via split decision and is now the number two-ranked UFC bantamweight.

Speaking to the folks at SiriusXM’s Fight Nation, Sterling blasted Dillashaw for saying he has come clean about his drug use as well as fans for buying into it (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I have no problem with fighting him. The only issue I really have with T.J. Dillashaw that pisses me off is that he keeps saying that he came clean. You didn’t come clean, you idiot! You got caught! You. Got. Caught. What universe are we living in? And the UFC is pushing this narrative like, ‘Oh, he’s changing his life and he came clean’ and T.J.’s saying, ‘Oh, I’m so glad and relieved that I came clean about it.’ I’m like, bro. You idiot.

“The people who are eating this up just drive me nuts because I’m like, bro, you didn’t come clean, you got caught, you dummy. There is a unique and clear difference between being caught and coming clean. You didn’t just on the fight say, ‘Hey man, I’ve gotta come clean about this, I cheated in that fight.’ No, no, no. You got caught because you pissed hot. Bro. This is the type of people that we deal with.”

Sterling is the current UFC Bantamweight Champion and he’s expected to have a rematch with Petr Yan on Oct. 30 at UFC 267. Dillashaw has expressed his belief that Yan will win and he wants the next crack at the 135-pound gold.