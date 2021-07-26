Stipe Miocic Hints At Interest In Signing With Another Promotion

Stipe Miocic is once again frustrated with the UFC, and this time he is entertaining the thought of joining another promotion.

Stipe Miocic has a history of feeling frustrated by his treatment in the UFC. Despite holding the record for the most successful title defenses in the heavyweight division, Miocic and his fanbase have consistently felt the consensus HW GOAT has been undervalued and underappreciated by the promotion. Now, it looks as though Miocic is at least wondering what life would be like if he were competing with another organization instead.

Sunday, the official Instagram page of ONE Championship released a post with a photograph of CEO Chatri Sityodtong along with the caption, “Who Should I Sign Next?” Miocic would then reply to the post with a series of thinking emojis.

Naturally, this got the attention of the fans who noticed the post, with one commenter wondering why Miocic is not happy in the UFC when Dana White promised him the winner of Ngannou’s next title defense, to which Miocic replied:

“I shouldn’t have to wait for a winner, I have the most heavyweight title defenses of all time… we’re 1:1 but DC got instant rematches and trilogies against me?”

This could all just be Miocic taking an opportunity to vent his frustrations and nothing more. Or maybe, just maybe he is looking at joining another former champion who felt underappreciated by the UFC, Demetrious Johnson, over at ONE Championship.

Miocic is still currently under contract with the UFC, but so was Johnson prior to him setting the ball in motion to get traded to the Singapore-based promotion. So if there’s one thing that we learned from the historic Ben Askren/Demetrious Johnson in 2018, it’s that anything is possible.