Strickland Thinks It’s His Duty As A UFC “Prostitute” To Fight To The Death

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has provided a bizarre analysis of his role in the promotion as a fighter ahead of his upcoming bout.

Strickland’s comments come ahead of his first main event in the UFC this weekend. Against perennial contender Uriah Hall, the #11-ranked middleweight will look to continue his rise in the division and edge closer to title contention.

Never one to shy away from giving his bizarre takes and opinions on the world of MMA, Strickland has been especially vocal in the lead-up to his upcoming fight. From threatening to smack trolls in front of their children to having a bust-up with BJJ veteran Orlando Sanchez, “Tarzan” has hit the headlines on multiple occasions in recent months.

And now, in a rant that would have been surprising if it came from anyone else, the 30-year-old has explored the link between fighting and…prostitution?! In an interview with The Fight Queen ahead of his first headlining bout, Strickland revealed his rather unique take on his position in the UFC as a fighter.

“What they do is they put cameras in front of your face, they put makeup on you, they pick you up in fuckin’ limos, and they’re trying to hide the fact that you are a disposable fucking prostitute. They try to glorify you into thinking you’re more than just some fucking idiot who can throw punches, but let me tell you something, you guys: You don’t gotta lie to me. You don’t gotta make me feel like I’m better than what I am. I know what I am. I’m a fuckin’ idiot. I’m a prostitute. I take my clothes off, I get locked in a cage, and I try to kill a motherfucker. That is my qualifications. That is my worth in my life, nothing else besides that. And I’ll tell you what, you guys. I like being a highly paid prostitute. It’s fuckin’ fun. You don’t gotta sugar-coat it,” said Strickland.

Strickland added that himself and Uriah Hall will be aiming to murder each other inside the cage this weekend. Whether it’s his opponent or himself, “Tarzan” said he hopes someone dies in the main event for the entertainment of the fans.

“And I will say one thing: me and Uriah, we’re gonna try to fuckin’ kill each other. That’s just bottom line. We’re fighting; that’s what we’re gonna do. We both are gonna try to murder each other. And I sincerely hope, as a prostitute here for your entertainment, that one of us dies for you guys.”

After a strong few weeks at the UFC Apex, which saw Islam Makhachev cement his place within the group of lightweight elites and T.J. Dillashaw return in style in a Fight of the year contender, the promotion will look to continue its momentum with another solid Fight Night card.

Alongside the headlining battle between middleweight contenders Strickland and Hall, a number of matchups stand out. With the likes of Rani Yahya, Bryan Barberena, and Mounir Lazzez all in action, the event looks set to be another entertaining watch.

