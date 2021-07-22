T.J. Dillashaw’s Goal For UFC Vegas 32 Is To Erase PED Controversy

T.J. Dillashaw is hoping to wipe away the memory of his EPO use.

Dillashaw will be making his return to the Octagon this Saturday night (July 24). He’ll collide with Cory Sandhagen, who is the number two-ranked UFC bantamweight. Dillashaw has been out of action as he was serving a two-year USADA suspension.

Ahead of fight night, Dillashaw told media members that he’s ready to show that he never needed performance enhancers to handle business (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“There’s not going to be a slip in my performance. I’m going to go out there and look dominant, so it’s going to be a great one. … I think (my performance is) going to erase (the controversy) after Saturday when I come out there, and you see how good I look.”

Sandhagen has expressed his belief that Dillashaw’s actions were “gross.” Still, he finds Dillashaw to be a tough opponent despite the inactivity.

Dillashaw and Sandhagen were once training partners. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion says that historically, he’s done well against former training partners.

“I’ve always done very well against guys I’ve trained with. I’m a very good guy about game planning. I know where guys weaknesses are at, and it’s nice for me to know that. But it’s all about when the lights turn on. You can talk about practice all you want, but we ain’t here to talk about practice. We’re here to talk about when everyone is watching.”

Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw will headline UFC Vegas 32. The action is being held inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.