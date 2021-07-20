Tai Tuivasa Blasts Greg Hardy: ‘I Already F*cked You Up’

Tai Tuivasa has put Greg Hardy on blast over some post-UFC 264 comments.

The two collided on the main card of UFC 264. The action was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tuivasa ended up scoring the first-round knockout and downing a couple of shooeys after the fight.

At first, things appeared to be cordial between Hardy and Tuivasa. “The Prince of War” gave props to Tuivasa for catching him on the button.

It didn’t take long for the former NFL star to irk “Bam Bam” as he hopped on Instagram and said he had his UFC 264 opponent doing the “chicken dance” before the KO defeat.

“Some pics from the trenches with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Great fight week just gotta finish the week off next time. Met him in the middle and had him doing the chicken dance. Just got too eager.”

Tuivasa unloaded on Hardy in response.

“Greg Hardy, chicken dance? Bruuuh hahaha imma leave this here and let you fink about some fings ok! Or I’ll come there and smack your other eye. You talk too much, end up on your back. I’m a man I hit back uce.”

“Eye guy. OK, I’m putting my phone away now!!! But don’t talk sh*t after I already f*cked you up!!! Can meet up whenever wherever my bred.”

Tuivasa is riding a three-fight winning streak. It all began after “Bam Bam” decided to make the jump to American Kickboxing Academy. Tuivasa had been on a skid.

As for Hardy, he finds himself in a bit of a slump. UFC President Dana White has admitted he’s unsure of Hardy’s UFC future.