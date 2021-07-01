Tanner Boser Expects Ovince Saint Preux’s Knockout Appeal To Fail

UFC heavyweight Tanner Boser has welcomed Ovince Saint Preux’s appeal of their UFC Vegas 30 result, suggesting that it will fail.

Boser returned to the win column last weekend but the victory wasn’t without a hefty dose of controversy. During the second round, the Canadian escaped OSP’s control and dropped the 38-year-old with a right hand.

But Daniel Cormier on commentary, along with most fans watching the event, thought they’d seen Boser grab the fence on his way to securing the stoppage.

But despite appearing to have grabbed the cage to leverage himself up and reverse position, evidence shown after the fight seemingly cleared Boser of any wrongdoing. However, OSP said that he still intends on appealing the decision.

Speaking with SiriusXM’s Jimmy Smith, Boser said that he isn’t worried about the result being overturned because he didn’t grab the cage.

“I didn’t think it was anything new or revolutionary,” said Boser in regards to the alleged grab. ” All I did was post on the cage with a closed fist. I get from certain angles that it might of looked like it, but I didn’t grab the cage,” he said. (H/T MiddleEasy)

“Bulldozer” added that despite what Saint Preux thinks, there’s nothing for the 24-fight UFC veteran to appeal about.

“He can think whatever he thinks. He didn’t let me up, I got up. I don’t think there’s any ground to stand on (in regards to appealing the decision.) Clearly my fist is closed, it’s a fact. There’s nothing to appeal, go ahead and try. I beat him from pillar to post.”

In the aftermath of UFC Vegas 30, Boser took to his Instagram account to share images of the fight, one of which appears to prove that he didn’t grab the fence like many had first suspected.

“Pictures of me winning the fight and of me explicitly not grabbing the fence.” Wrote Boser.

Having rebounded from a two-fight losing skid that included defeats against Andrei Arlovski and Ilir Latifi, Boser will look to continue his destructive form when he next enters the Octagon.

Given the quick turn-around between his loss to Latifi and his victory over Saint Preux, it stands to reason Boser will take a short break before returning to action.

Do you think anything will come of OSP’s appeal to have his KO loss against Tanner Boser changed to a no contest?