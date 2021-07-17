Team Frankie Edgar Pushes For A Fight Against Sean O’Malley

Frankie Edgar’s team is gunning for a showdown with Sean O’Malley.

O’Malley is fresh off a third-round TKO finish over Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. While O’Malley won the fight, it is Moutinho who has been highly praised since the outing. That’s because he showcased tremendous heart. With that said, O’Malley did get the win and he is now 2-0 since suffering the first defeat of his pro MMA career against Marlon Vera.

Many have been calling for O’Malley to fight tougher competition even after the loss to Vera. Edgar’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, believes he has “The Answer.” Here’s what he told MMAJunkie.com.

“He called everyone out except Frankie Edgar, and I kind of gave him a tip online the week of the fight. I like the kid. He gets a lot of criticism. I think he’s a nice kid. But Frankie is in the top five. If you want to be in the top five to compete with the best, test yourself. Frankie Edgar will fight anybody, any time, anywhere. We know him, we love him, he’s a legend, and you don’t get this many opportunities to fight guys like Frankie Edgar.”

Frankie Edgar Personally Voices Interest In O’Malley Fight

It isn’t just the management of Frankie Edgar lobbying to fight Sean O’Malley. The man himself recently expressed interest in fighting O’Malley (h/t middleeasy.com)

“O’Malley just fought, he won pretty dominantly,” Edgar told MMA Island. “He can be a matchup I can see happening, maybe before this year ends. A lot of people have fights coming up. So if he’s free and I’m free, makes sense to me.”

Edgar has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. In his last bout, “The Answer” was knocked out by Cory Sandhagen courtesy of a flying knee. Despite Edgar’s skid, facing the former UFC Lightweight Champion would be a huge opportunity for O’Malley. Edgar is the number seven-ranked UFC bantamweight. O’Malley isn’t currently ranked.

Do you like the idea of Frankie Edgar vs. Sean O’Malley?