The Countdown To UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 Officially Begins

The countdown to UFC 264 is officially underway.
This Saturday, UFC 264 will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In what may very well go down as the most anticipated event of the year, the card will be headlined by Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor competing in a trilogy fight to determine once and for all who is the better man.
Leading up to the event, the UFC released a trailer documenting the history between and the evolution of both competitors. Yesterday, WWE superstar Becky Lynch also did her part in hyping the event with a poetic nod to her countryman Conor McGregor. And now, the UFC 264 Countdown video has officially been released. You can check out the video below to get you primed for the fight-week festivities.
UFC 264 takes place Saturday, July 10 and will be available for purchase on ESPN+. The main card kicks off at 10 PM ET, with the preliminary card starting at 8:00 PM and the early preliminary card starting at 6:15 PM.
You can view the full UFC 264 card below.
Main Card
Main Event: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
Co-Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson
Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa
Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kuniskaya
Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho
Preliminary Card
Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin
Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles
Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria
Early Preliminary Card
Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares
Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye
Jerome Rivera vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong