The Countdown To UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 Officially Begins

The countdown to UFC 264 is officially underway.

This Saturday, UFC 264 will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In what may very well go down as the most anticipated event of the year, the card will be headlined by Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor competing in a trilogy fight to determine once and for all who is the better man.

Leading up to the event, the UFC released a trailer documenting the history between and the evolution of both competitors. Yesterday, WWE superstar Becky Lynch also did her part in hyping the event with a poetic nod to her countryman Conor McGregor. And now, the UFC 264 Countdown video has officially been released. You can check out the video below to get you primed for the fight-week festivities.

UFC 264 takes place Saturday, July 10 and will be available for purchase on ESPN+. The main card kicks off at 10 PM ET, with the preliminary card starting at 8:00 PM and the early preliminary card starting at 6:15 PM.

You can view the full UFC 264 card below.

Main Card

Main Event: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Co-Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kuniskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Preliminary Card

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Early Preliminary Card

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Jerome Rivera vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong