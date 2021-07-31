The Pulse of MMA: Fans Brace For Dual Cards In Saturday Night Wars

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community about the biggest stories around the sport.

Fans Prepare For Patricio Pitbull vs. A.J. McKee At Bellator 263

Tomorrow night will mark the conclusion Bellator‘s featherweight grand prix when Patricio “Pitbull” Freire defends his championship against the undefeated phenom A.J. McKee. Let’s take a live look at what’s coursing through the pulse of MMA in the hours leading into this historic Bellator event.

On paper, the best fight of the weekend by some distance. #Bellator263 — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) July 30, 2021

Most compelling MMA fight in a while goes down tomorrow, Pitbull vs McKee is can’t miss television. #Bellator263 — Troy Bodden (@TheRealTroyBoy) July 30, 2021

The calling? AJ McKee told his dad he wanted to fight. Antonio McKee made him throw up for a week straight. The call-out? In 2015 after AJ, all of 20 y.o., won his Bellator debut and said he wanted FW champ Patricio Pitbull. And here we are #Bellator263 https://t.co/ffbXWnLspQ pic.twitter.com/Q3nCcVRAMQ — Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) July 30, 2021

The most anticipated fight for @bellatormma in 2021 is finally here. Who ya got in the grand prix final/lightweight title fight between AJ McKee and champ Patricio Pitbull?#bellator #bellator263 #bellatorgrandprix pic.twitter.com/DgiS9NyCMH — Jason Burgos (@JasonBurgosMMA) July 30, 2021

If you want to watch high level mixed martial arts tomorrow night, #Bellator263 is the only place to be. https://t.co/ycatc6a0JF — Jonah (@JShiffyDFS) July 30, 2021

Fight of the weekend and imo the best in Bellator history. I can not wait. #Bellator263 pic.twitter.com/hr4AtyshAK — Wesley Colvin (@TruUKFan) July 30, 2021

It’s gonna be a tough fight for pitbull but i believe he gets it done in the 3rd round 💪🏻 — David Billy Wheeler (@Spurs4Life77) July 31, 2021

Detailed statistical breakdowns for Pitbull vs McKee and the rest of the #Bellator263 card!

👇https://t.co/0pQksng5aA — Nate Latshaw (@NateLatshaw) July 30, 2021

No disrespect to Pitbull but I feel like this will be AJ’s coming out party. Younger, faster, longer/taller and hungrier. Pitbull seems a little worked up, may be feeling the pressure. I see a tenantive fight early, once it opens up won’t last long, we’ll see 👀 — Abdullah (@KnowTheLedge_) July 30, 2021

Don’t @ me, but this is soo eerie and reminiscent to McGregor/Aldo. Don’t be shocked if we see a case of déjà vu on Saturday at. #Bellator263 #mma #superfight #grandprix https://t.co/tXYrB853wJ — Kevin V. (@_KevinSV_) July 30, 2021

A fantastic matchup that perhaps needed a tad of spiciness, which we got yesterday. Super hyped. #Bellator263 https://t.co/TQ8T6KDFXq — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) July 30, 2021

Fans Prepare For Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland At UFC Vegas 33

Uriah Hall is ready for prime time, as he will return for his third UFC main event against the streaking Sean Strickland, who has yet to lose at middleweight. This card has suffered many cancellations and setbacks, but the main event has remained firmly in place. Here’s what fans are saying prior to the event.

From a betting perspective its probably Hall or pass at the odds but as a straight pick, I lean Strickland w the pressure & boxing & I could see Hall eventually hitting a knee & covering up & letting the ref stop the fight. Best bet though is prob fight doesnt go the distance — iFUXwMMA🦁 (@iFUXwMMA) July 30, 2021

💀 💀 💀 — ParlayMMA (@TheParlayMMA) July 27, 2021

Sean Strickland Wins by stoppage in round 3, 4 & 5 vs Uriah Hall @ 12.00, 17.00 & 23.00 (0.5u x3 Bet365)



Expecting a slow start. Sean possibly being frustrated early on but start putting it on in the 3rd and 4th round. #UFCVegas33 — Alexander Hvass (@AlexanderHvass) July 30, 2021

I know Hall is a +185 underdog, but I genuinely believe he wins this fight. Sean Strickland is dangerous, no doubt, but the smaller cage – in my opinion – will be more favourable for Uriah — Danny (@DawnsYRhyfelwyr) July 30, 2021

Sean Strickland has zero head movement and against someone like Uriah Hall it won't matter how tough you are. If he hits you clean, you are in big trouble. I think his skull is getting blasted into row Z before the 3rd round #UFCVegas33 — Miles Hackett (@miles_hackett) July 30, 2021

Amanda Nunes Out Of UFC 265 After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Yesterday, the MMA world was hit with some bad news: the UFC 265 co-main event between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña was canceled after Nunes tested positive for COVID-19. Nunes issued a brief statement on social media after the news was broken, and here’s how some fans reacted when they learned of the cancelation:

Her opponents: pic.twitter.com/rCj6JDHJ9B — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 30, 2021

Covid when It finds out it’s in Amanda Nunes’ body https://t.co/s5CpFuLIOO — Silky Johnson (@the_REAL_KING9) July 30, 2021

Amanda Nunes is the 🐐 of Female MMA. No point in having an interim, as Amanda is always going to perceived as champ. — Blushing Panda (@BlushingPanda) July 29, 2021

Amanda Nunes didn’t get covid , Covid got Amanda Nunes …. https://t.co/UXBWToIZcm — n8 (@yungrichnathan) July 29, 2021

