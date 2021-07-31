The Pulse of MMA: Fans Brace For Dual Cards In Saturday Night Wars

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community about the biggest stories around the sport.
Fans Prepare For Patricio Pitbull vs. A.J. McKee At Bellator 263
Tomorrow night will mark the conclusion Bellator‘s featherweight grand prix when Patricio “Pitbull” Freire defends his championship against the undefeated phenom A.J. McKee. Let’s take a live look at what’s coursing through the pulse of MMA in the hours leading into this historic Bellator event.
Fans Prepare For Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland At UFC Vegas 33
Uriah Hall is ready for prime time, as he will return for his third UFC main event against the streaking Sean Strickland, who has yet to lose at middleweight. This card has suffered many cancellations and setbacks, but the main event has remained firmly in place. Here’s what fans are saying prior to the event.
Amanda Nunes Out Of UFC 265 After Testing Positive For COVID-19
Yesterday, the MMA world was hit with some bad news: the UFC 265 co-main event between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña was canceled after Nunes tested positive for COVID-19. Nunes issued a brief statement on social media after the news was broken, and here’s how some fans reacted when they learned of the cancelation:
