The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Conor McGregor’s Controversial Tweet

Conor McGregor Appears To Question Khabib About His Deceased Father
Yesterday, a story was ran surrounding a highly controversial tweet from Conor McGregor that seems to undoubtedly make reference to the death of Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. After Khabib celebrated Dustin Poirier‘s victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 with a “Good always defeats evil” comment posted over two weeks ago, McGregor posted the following since-deleted tweet on Tuesday:
Here were some of the fan responses that were posted in the comments section under the since-deleted tweet:
Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page 2 Set For Bellator 267 In London
At Bellator 221 in 2019, Douglas Lima turned in one of the most memorable knockouts in the promotion’s history when he landed a vicious uppercut to Michael Venom Page (MVP) and thus had him his first career loss.
Page has been lobbying for a rematch against Lima for quite some time, and even though the title won’t be on the line as he had originally envisioned, the rematch will take place in Page’s home country of England as the Bellator 267 headliner. Here are some of the hot reactions from the MMA community.
Conor McGregor Reminds “Jolie Poirier” To Stay Out Of His DMs
In addition to making a thinly veiled reference to the untimely death of a rival’s father, he also took aim at Jolie Poirier, wife of McGregor’s UFC 264 opponent Dustin Poirier. In responding to a parody account of Jolie Poirier, McGregor posted the following since-deleted tweet:
Here’s what some fans had to say after the tweet was posted:
