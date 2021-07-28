The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Conor McGregor’s Controversial Tweet

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community about yesterday’s featured stories.

Conor McGregor Appears To Question Khabib About His Deceased Father

(via Ed Mullholland/Zuffa LLC)

Yesterday, a story was ran surrounding a highly controversial tweet from Conor McGregor that seems to undoubtedly make reference to the death of Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. After Khabib celebrated Dustin Poirier‘s victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 with a “Good always defeats evil” comment posted over two weeks ago, McGregor posted the following since-deleted tweet on Tuesday:

Here were some of the fan responses that were posted in the comments section under the since-deleted tweet:

How incredibly disappointing.😞



The Champion I know is no longer there but that does not mean you can't bring him out. I hope you get your head straight, man up & apologize for this.



This is not trash talk & these are not the words of a Champion.https://t.co/P2pPfsuTwv — The People's MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) July 27, 2021

Wow, disgusting — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) July 27, 2021

I used to feel bad when ppl made fun of your injury but after this tweet I don’t feel bad anymore. U deserved it 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/AO6nlhXuZL — OVO Goon (@OVOLeBron) July 27, 2021

Whenever he goes on tweet sprees like this I just imagine him on his yacht with a bottle of his whiskey in his hand — #1 Mitchin Trufields fan (@Smiceli5418) July 27, 2021

This is by far the worst thing he’s ever said. Sad to see him go out like this. — . (@tyson212121) July 27, 2021

You lost your aunt. You know this is wrong. This is hurtful to everyone who lost someone. It was not that long ago that you made public calls for people to take this seriously, now you take potshots at retired fighters for what? — Nicole (@Pipervalentine) July 27, 2021

Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page 2 Set For Bellator 267 In London

Bellator 267: Lima vs. Page 2 (Image Crdit: @BellatorMMA)

At Bellator 221 in 2019, Douglas Lima turned in one of the most memorable knockouts in the promotion’s history when he landed a vicious uppercut to Michael Venom Page (MVP) and thus had him his first career loss.

Page has been lobbying for a rematch against Lima for quite some time, and even though the title won’t be on the line as he had originally envisioned, the rematch will take place in Page’s home country of England as the Bellator 267 headliner. Here are some of the hot reactions from the MMA community.

MVP is always so much fun to watch.

But, Lima is an absolute technician / beast.



Looking forward to #2 — See Oh Dee Why WILDe (@Born2b_WILDe) July 27, 2021

Lots of people forget how this fight really went down due the viral nature of the KO. MVP won the first round and was able to mitigate the damage Lima presented when it hit the ground. I’m really keen to see this again.pic.twitter.com/MGX2yX7bvL — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) July 28, 2021

Lima vs MVP 2 🤩

I’m excited for this one. Last time Lima KOd MVP in the 2nd round. Since their first fight Lima has failed at getting a second belt and lost his welterweight championship, but MVP has gone on a 5 fight win streak.

Whoever wins will fight for the belt next 💥🔥 — 𝕮𝖔𝖒𝖇𝖆𝖙 𝕷𝖎𝖋𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖞𝖑𝖊 (@c0mbatlifestyle) July 27, 2021

Lima/MVP 2 is kinda mad. Honestly would love to see MVP win so guys start calling Lima a can too https://t.co/Tf5ZTYf76e — Harry Brimson 𓆉 (@HarryBrimson) July 27, 2021

Conor McGregor Reminds “Jolie Poirier” To Stay Out Of His DMs

In addition to making a thinly veiled reference to the untimely death of a rival’s father, he also took aim at Jolie Poirier, wife of McGregor’s UFC 264 opponent Dustin Poirier. In responding to a parody account of Jolie Poirier, McGregor posted the following since-deleted tweet:

Here’s what some fans had to say after the tweet was posted:

Conor McGregor gets his ego bruised so bad from going floppy foot he has to attack Poirier’s wife and then take a shot at Khabib’s father.



And people want to defend and excuse that behavior. — Matt (@DisserTatt) July 27, 2021

@DustinPoirier and @TeamKhabib broke @TheNotoriousMMA . Both physically and mentally he will never be the same. He is punching old men in bars, making up stories about other men's wife's, and disrespecting the dead. The dude has completely lost it. He is completely broken — Travis Garlick (@travis_garlick) July 28, 2021

I’ll always back you bro. Fan from the start till the end. And family want to come at you when about to go to war in the cage or after then they all must get it. You stood up for your mate and @DustinPoirier wife through the first shot so she should get it too. I totally agree — ironzbz (@unsensationalop) July 27, 2021

Great read — Jolie Poirier (@dustinshusband) July 27, 2021

