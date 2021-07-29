The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To The Lil Wayne/Colby Covington Alliance

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community about yesterday’s featured stories.

Covington Ready To Cement Legacy At UFC 268 Alongside Lil Wayne

Colby Covington, Lil Wayne

During an interview with Submission Radio released yesterday, Colby Covington revealed that Lil Wayne will be walking him out to the Octagon for his title fight against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. Though neither Lil Wayne nor his representatives have confirmed this news, we have no choice but to accept the risky proposition of taking Colby Covington at his word in the meantime. Here’s how the MMA community reacted to this random bit of news.

Usman’s management are in talks with T-Woodley to counter this move. Rap battle. Game on! — Sachin (@Sach_bol_sach) July 28, 2021

There’s no way lil Wayne gonna walk out Colby Covington rapping a song from 2007😂😂that man is capping your honor — ▪️ (@mystikalgod666) July 28, 2021

If Lil Wayne really walks out with Colby Covington I might never listen to another song 😂 — hammy (@itshammybtw) July 28, 2021

you would be a huge MAGA guy if Trump pardoned you. Lil Wayne was looking at 20 years. — Sam L Jackson (@blandonjonathan) July 28, 2021

He will run out again and this time he will be faster and Lil Wayne may have to walk back alone. — Tjay! (@TphatB) July 28, 2021

@LilTunechi you supposed to ride with Nigeria. Didn’t you say you were Nigerian ?! 🥲 — higharcent (@higharcent) July 28, 2021

They are both Americans — TheGamble (@TheGamblingNut) July 28, 2021

Daniel Cormier Believes McGregor’s Recent Actions Are A Cry For Help

Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier

Yesterday on ESPN’s DC & RC, co-host and UFC legend Daniel Cormier voiced his opinion about Conor McGregor’s recent unhinged actions, namely the controversial tweet where the Irishman took an apparent shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov by referencing the death of his late father.

Being that Cormier is close with Khabib, he naturally had a strong reaction to McGregor’s tweet in addition to some of his behavior as of late, such as targeting Dustin Poirier‘s wife. Cormier went as far as to theorize that McGregor’s behavior is a cry for help. Here are some of the reactions from the pulse of MMA on the matter.

100% I used to be a fan. But now it's to the point that I don't want him around the sport. He's hurting it more than helping it. F*** PPV numbers. The sport was fine before him and it needs to start thinking of what to do after him. Now is that time. — Stephen Bailey (@notheretolearn) July 29, 2021

I dont much care for mcgregor but Khabib called him evil first. Mcgregor simply pointing him back to his initial folly. — cameraninja (@cameraninja1) July 29, 2021

Mcgregor lost his way. Skill wise he’s no longer a top fighter and his antics are anything but entertaining. If he ever comes back im gonna enjoy watching him get beatdown again. He went from “Face of the fightgame” to least respected personality in mma. — GoodlifeCharlie (@GoodlifeCharlie) July 29, 2021

McGregor lost me and pretty much everyone else when he socked that old man in a bar. — Mr. Diesel (@MrDiese17516685) July 29, 2021

DC 100% on point here.



However, this shouldn't even be discussed in 'trash talk terms.'#McGregor & #Khabib fought in 2018, and Khabib smeshed him into oblivion.



Khabib is now retired, McGregor is essentially retired.



They are no longer rivals; this was just civil abuse https://t.co/vcZPSu6IPJ — Paul Morrissey (@Paul_Morrissey) July 29, 2021

Belfort & Triller In Talks For Multifight Deal, Holyfield Bout Discussed

(via Zuffa LLC & AP)

Yesterday, we ran a story about MMA legend Vitor Belfort potentially having a fight against boxing great Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield as part of a multi-fight deal that is being negotiated between Belfort and Triller. Belfort already has a fight against another International Boxing Hall of Famer, Oscar de La Hoya, lined up on September 11, and the prospect of Belfort facing Holyfield has Mr. Roots a bit torn on who to root for.

Apparently, the TRT-rex Vitor Belfort is boxing Oscar De La Hoya & a potential bout with Evander Holyfield.



I'll always be a huge Vitor Belfort & Evander Holyfield fan, so if that's what they decide to do, I wish them luck. https://t.co/XbmtonndsH — Shooto's Roots (@SurfingMoonWolf) July 28, 2021

