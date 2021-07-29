Thiago Moisés: Fight With Dan Hooker Would Make Sense

Thiago Moisés believes that a clash with Dan Hooker makes the most sense going forward.

Moisés is coming off a submission loss to rising 155-pounder Islam Makhachev. Moisés was hoping to pull off a massive upset on top of extending his winning streak to four. It wasn’t meant to be.

During an interview with Combate, Moisés explained why a showdown with Hooker should happen next (via BJPenn.com).

“Now a fight that would make sense would be me against Dan Hooker since Dan Hooker said he wanted the winner of my fight with Makhachev, but he comes from two losses, I think he and I make sense. He wanted to win this fight, but he’s coming off two losses and I don’t think it would make sense to him,” Moisés said. “He has a big name, is well-positioned in the rankings, it’s a fight I would really like to do right now. I believe it’s a fighting style that favors me, Dan Hooker is a good striker, has a good reach, but I believe I would win by submission.”

As Moisés mentioned, Hooker has lost his last two fights. He suffered a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Poirier and was then stopped by Michael Chandler in the first round via TKO.

If Moisés were to get the matchup with Hooker and defeat him, it would arguably be considered his biggest victory to date. Hooker has beaten the likes of Paul Felder, Al Iaquinta, James Vick, Gilbert Burns, and Jim Miller to name a few.

Dan Hooker recently put out an open challenge for UFC 266, so if this suggestion catches “The Hangman’s” attention, we might just have ourselves a fight.

Would you be interested in seeing Thiago Moisés faces Dan Hooker?