Thiago Moises Speaks On UFC Vegas 31 Loss To Islam Makhachev

Thiago Moises couldn’t pull off the upset over Islam Makhachev but his head is held high.

This past Saturday night (July 17), Moises shared the Octagon with Makhachev. The lightweight tilt served as the main event of UFC Vegas 31. As the oddsmakers anticipated, Makhachev handled business. He submitted Moises in the second round with a rear-naked choke.

After the fight, Moises took to his Instagram account to express gratitude to his supporters and the UFC for this opportunity.

“Thank you all so much for the incredible support. I’m proof we could put on a show for you tonight. Islam is an amazing fighter, and he was the best guy tonight. No excuses, we keep improving. I’m only 26 years old, I have a lot of time to be in my prime, but fighting is in my blood and I won’t stop.

“I’m still a winner because I have a great family, a great team, great fans 🇧🇷🇺🇸 and I’m able to do what I love. I’m the proof that: if you work hard and follow your dreams, everything is possible. Thank you UFC, I’ll see you all soon!”

Moises will have to go back to the drawing board after having his three-fight winning streak snapped. He hadn’t lost a bout since August 2019. His pro MMA record falls to 15-4. Moises is 4-3 under the UFC banner.

As for Makhachev, many are calling for him to fight elite competition. Makhachev sits at the number nine spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings.