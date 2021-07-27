TJ Dillashaw To Undergo Surgery Following UFC Vegas 32 Victory

T.J. Dillashaw is set to go under the knife following his UFC Vegas 32 victory over Cory Sandhagen.

In what was one of the best fights of 2021 thus far and easily among the most competitive, T.J. Dillashaw pulled out the hard-earned victory over Cory Sandhagen in the UFC Vegas 32 main event. The win did not come without its share of scrapes, scars, and exacerbated injuries, however.

Dillashaw had already entered the fight with injury-related issues that he claims had greatly hampered his training camp for the bout; and now with the event concluded, he will have to undergo surgery in order to properly heal.

No place like home, this right here brings me all the joy I need. #daddyshome .Went in for a mri today, found out that… Posted by Tj Dillashaw on Monday, July 26, 2021

“No place like home, this right here brings me all the joy I need. #daddyshome .Went in for a mri today, found out that I suffered a displaced Bucket Handle tear of the Lateral Meniscus and a Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) rupture at the end of the first round landing ground and pound while being lazy in a compromised position.

“The good news is that these tears are repairable and will have a very speedy recovery. Going in for surgery in the next couple days. Loved being in the cage even though I had to push through some adversities to grit out the win. Thank you for the support, it’s belt season now,” Dillashaw posted on his official Facebook page.

With Dillashaw expected to face the winner of October’s bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, the surgery is unlikely to affect Dillashaw’s timeline for an Octagon return, provided the recovery is as speedy as the former champion anticipates. It will, however, complicate if not eradicate the possibility of Dillashaw serving as a backup fighter for Sterling/Yan 2, which he had expressed an openness to do after UFC Vegas 32.

We’ll keep you posted on the recovery of T.J. Dillashaw and when we might see the two-time bantamweight champion return to the Octagon.