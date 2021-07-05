Tyron Who? Claressa Shields Enters The Rap Game

Having already transitioned from boxing to MMA, Claressa Shields has now tested the musical waters with her own rap song.

Shields, who is the only boxer in history to hold all four major world titles in the sport (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO) simultaneously, in two different weight classes, made her highly anticipated crossover to MMA in June. Citing issues with pay and recognition, “T-Rex” turned her focus away from the sport she’d been so dominant in and signed a three-year deal with rising MMA promotion PFL.

In a tough debut, the 26-year-old faced Brittney Elkin. After falling behind on the scorecards, Shields needed to perform comeback in the final round and she did exactly that. An onslaught of right hands ensured the Olympic gold medalist started her MMA career on the right foot.

But while she jumps head first into a new sporting challenge, Shields has also been experimenting in the world of rap music. In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel, Shields plays a snippet of her new single in the studio. I think it’s safe to say the clip will be better received than Tyron Woodley‘s ‘In and out of love’ video.

Despite some mocking comments from the likes of Colby Covington, Woodley did go on to release his own rap song and music video. The single, titled ‘Money and The Love’, has over 400,000 views on YouTube and drew fairly positive reviews. Following in the footsteps of “The Chosen One,” Shields will be hoping to shock the MMA community with her musical talents.

In the video, the boxing superstar reveals when she wrote the song and how it came about.

“I wrote this song when I was in camp. So, you all know, I was really like, in my zone for real. Like, I was in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in my one little bedroom apartment and I wrote this,” said Claressa Shields. (h/t Sportskeeda)

“T-Rex” uploaded a teaser of her new song to her ‘Claressa Shields GWOAT Channel’ YouTube channel on Sunday. Tyron Woodley eat your heart out…

Having arrived on the MMA scene with a grueling TKO win against Elkin last month, Shields will be looking to maintain her perfect MMA record when she enters the cage for the second time.

Given the hype that surrounded her debut, it’s unsurprising the PFL has wasted no time booking her next fight. According to Ariel Helwani, Shields will return to action on August 27 against an opponent yet to be decided.

Claressa Shields’ second pro MMA fight for PFL is set for Aug. 27, per promotion officials. Opponent TBD. Shields will not box between now and then.



Coincidentally, if Kayla Harrison wins on Friday and advances to the playoffs, her next fight is also scheduled for that card. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 22, 2021

Do you think Claressa Shields is a better rapper than Tyron Woodley?