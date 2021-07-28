Tyron Woodley Annoyed By Questions Of What Round He’ll KO Jake Paul

It’s safe to say that Tyron Woodley is brimming with confidence ahead of his boxing showdown with Jake Paul.

Woodley and Paul are set to face off in a professional boxing match in what is expected to be one of the most highly-anticipated sporting events this year. The bout will take place on Aug. 29th at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Woodley seemed a little irked by questions of a prediction of his upcoming fight to which he responded with a simple, straightforward answer.

“Everyone wants to make a prediction of what round, but you don’t even know what you’re going to eat for breakfast tomorrow,” Woodley said. “You’re going to tell me what round you’re knocking me out in? No. I’m knocking him out.”

This will be Woodley’s first foray into the boxing world after having a long, storied career in MMA. The 39-year-old was a former UFC welterweight champion that saw him defend the belt four times against the likes of Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till. He then became a free agent after going on a four-fight losing streak. Woodley was recently seen training with undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather ahead of his fight against Paul.

Jake Paul is 3-0 as a boxer defeating the likes of Youtuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, and retired MMA fighter Ben Askren, all of which he won via KO/TKO. Paul became widely known mainly due to his Youtube channel, where he has made his name as an Internet personality. He has since crossed over into the boxing world while bringing about a lot of attention and controversy to himself.

Do YOU predict Tyron Woodley will knock out Jake Paul?