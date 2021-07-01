Tyron Woodley Posts Images Of Training Session With Floyd Mayweather

Tyron Woodley and Floyd Mayweather have turned words into action.

On August 28, former UFC Welterweight Champion Woodley will go one-on-one with YouTube star Jake Paul. This will be a pro boxing match that’ll air live on Showtime PPV. It’s set to be Woodley’s first pro boxing match and Paul’s fourth.

Back in June, Mayweather told media members that he was interested in helping Woodley prepare for the Paul fight (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Well, give me Tyron Woodley. I make sure I get in camp and train him for this fight. I want Tyron Woodley to come to Las Vegas and work with us.”

At the time, Floyd was in the midst of fight week for his exhibition showdown with Jake’s brother, Logan. Woodley offered a positive response, saying he was willing to train with the boxing Hall of Fame elect.

“They just texted me, let’s do it. I just talked to him today so for sure, why would I not train with the greatest boxer of all time? He’s already my dog and we’ve been talking about training anyway, so for sure. I’m definitely going to take him up on that.”

Woodley took to his Twitter account to reveal he has indeed shared the gym with Mayweather ahead of the Paul matchup.

“Bank robbery in progress. Y’all f*cked up! It’s stuck now!!”

Woodley will be looking to avenge his MMA training partner and longtime friend, Ben Askren. Paul scored a first-round TKO victory over Askren back in April. Woodley believes he will stop Paul inside three rounds.