Tyron Woodley Thinks Jake Paul’s Aggressive Style Plays Into His Hands

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley believes Jake Paul‘s pressing style will be costly.

Woodley is scheduled to make his pro boxing debut against Paul on August 28. It’s a chance for Woodley to get one over on the YouTuber star after Paul knocked out his friend and training partner, Ben Askren back in April.

As of this writing, Paul is the slight betting favorite over Woodley. Paul has had a reputation of having an aggressive style in the ring and Woodley told Fight Hub TV that it’ll play to his advantage (via MMAFighting.com).

“When people press me, they get knocked the f*ck out, every single time,” Woodley said. “Who’s pressed me and not got knocked out? When I sat back and I let people in on the fight and I let people be like, ‘Ah, I’m waiting on Tyron to do what he normally does’ and when I didn’t do it, it gave them the confidence and courage to walk down. Then they’ve got a chance.

“I think he’s got enough intelligence – he’s stupid as hell but he’s smart as f*ck on the low – he’s gonna be coached by people that tell him, ‘Okay, this is what he did, the people that did good against him, they did this.’ Who would not look back? He’s got way more footage of me than I do of him. He’s gonna watch so much film, so many people are gonna watch it, they’re gonna break it down, people I’ve trained with, sparring partners, coaches probably, he’s gonna do whatever it takes to get any intel because he has to. He can’t make up for 30 years as an athlete.”

Paul is 3-0 inside the boxing ring. He’s scored victories over AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson, and Askren. As mentioned, Woodley doesn’t have pro boxing experience but he does have punching power, something Paul’s previous opponents have lacked.