UFC 264 Bonuses: Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho Awarded FOTN

The UFC 264 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena. Headlining the card was a clash between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. This fight saw a more aggressive McGregor, who was throwing a lot of leg kicks.

Poirier got out of a guillotine choke attempt and rained down strikes from top position. When McGregor got back to his feet, he stepped back and broke his ankle. Poirier was awarded the doctor stoppage win.

The co-main event saw more action between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson.

This fight saw a calm Burns clinch with him up against the fence before scoring a single leg takedown. While pressed up against the fence, Burns unloaded with a flurry before Thompson separated. In the latter stages of the second round, Burns did go for a takedown, but it was stuffed, before going back to it and getting it. Thompson was finding success with side kicks. Burns got a takedown and did some damage after both stars rocked each other. Burns walked away with the decision win.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Tai Tuivasa and Dricus Di Plessis win Performance of the Night.

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho wins Fight of the Night.

Were the right choices made for the UFC 264 bonuses?