UFC 264 Highlights: Dustin Poirier Wins Trilogy After Conor McGregor Suffers injury

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor left no doubt who the better fighter is after their third fight.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (July 10, 2021) at the UFC 264 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor came out aggressive and threw a lot of leg kicks. Poirier scored a takedown and McGregor briefly went for a guillotine choke. Poirier was on top landing strikes and unloaded with elbow shots. McGregor got up to his feet, but broke his ankle and fell down. Poirier was awarded the doctor stoppage win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Conor McGregor snaps his ankle in the first round and Poirier wins by doctor's stoppage.



Poirier -140 💰pic.twitter.com/rGuLzJimng — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) July 11, 2021

An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.



Dustin Poirier won via TKO. pic.twitter.com/jsZVltGniI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

Conor's ankle is broken at the end of Round 1, this one's called off due to a doctor's stoppage. #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/6SiEG9nyOa — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) July 11, 2021

HEAVY ground and pound by the Diamond 👊#UFC264 pic.twitter.com/MlDAiNKKtW — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021

Before their rematch, Poirier went on a four-fight winning streak including a win over Max Holloway by a hard-fought unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 236 to earn a title shot. he lost by submission to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 242 show from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In his previous outing, he got a decision win over Dan Hooker on June 27, 2020.

Before their rematch, “The Notorious” was last seen with a quick TKO win over Donald Cerrone at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before that, he suffered his second-ever loss under the UFC banner in October 2018 when Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted him at UFC 229, which marked Khan’s first official title defense as UFC lightweight champion. McGregor has been inactive over the past few years as his previous bout before Khabib came when he beat Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to win the UFC Lightweight Title.

UFC 264 Results: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor, Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

