UFC 264 Highlights: Gilbert Burns Outlasts Stephen Thompson

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson was an interesting fight.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (July 10, 2021) at the UFC 264 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena.

They clinched throughout the majority of the first round until Burns scored a takedown and landed some shots. Thompson was bleeding from his mouth. A slow second round with Thompson staying up right and landing side kicks.

A highlight was when Thompson landed a spinning back kick to the gut. Burns got a takedown to end the second round. They both rocked each other in the third round before Burns got a takedown and did some damage. Burns walked away with the decision win.

For Burns, he was coming off a TKO loss to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at the UFC 258 pay-per-view event. To earn the title fight, he got a decision win over Tyron Woodley in May 2020. Before that, he got a TKO win over Demian Maia and a decision win over Gunnar Nelson at UFC Copenhagen. This all came after he moved up from lightweight to defeat Alexey Kunchenko in his welterweight debut. In all, he was on a six-fight winning streak.

Thompson had gone 2-2 in his previous four outings heading into this fight. He suffered a unanimous decision loss to Darren Till in the main event of the UFC Liverpool event back in May 2018, a loss to former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 6 by knockout in the second round, and a decision win Vicente Luque at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. His most recent fight saw him beat Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17 by decision.

