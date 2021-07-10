UFC 264 Results: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

UFC 264 goes down tonight (Sat. July 10, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.
It’s headlined by a meeting between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor in a lightweight bout.
Their first fight came back at the UFC 178 pay-per-view event, which saw McGregor score a TKO win in the first round back in September 2014. Their second fight took place at the UFC 264 pay-per-view event that featured Poirier getting a TKO win in the second round.
The co-headliner will see a bout between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson. Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa, Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya, and Kris Moutinho vs. Sean O’Malley finishes out the main card.
It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 264 results below:
Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson
Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa
Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya
Kris Moutinho vs. Sean O’Malley
Quick UFC 264 Results
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
- Welterweight bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson
- Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa
- Women’s bantamweight bout: Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya
- Bantamweight bout: Kris Moutinho vs. Sean O’Malley
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight bout: Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin
- Welterweight bout: Michel Pereira vs. Niko Price
- Featherweight bout: Dricus Du Plessis def. Trevin Giles by knockout (punches) at 1:41 of Round 2
- Middleweight bout: Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Women’s flyweight bout: Jennifer Maia def. Jessica Eye by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Middleweight bout: Brad Tavares def. Omari Akhmedov by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Flyweight bout: Zhalgas Zhumagulov def. Jerome Rivera by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:02 of Round 1
- Middleweight bout: Zhalgas Zhumagulov def. Jerome Rivera by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:02 of Round 1