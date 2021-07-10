UFC 264 Results: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

UFC 264 goes down tonight (Sat. July 10, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor in a lightweight bout.

Their first fight came back at the UFC 178 pay-per-view event, which saw McGregor score a TKO win in the first round back in September 2014. Their second fight took place at the UFC 264 pay-per-view event that featured Poirier getting a TKO win in the second round.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson. Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa, Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya, and Kris Moutinho vs. Sean O’Malley finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 264 results below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Welterweight bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa

Women’s bantamweight bout: Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Bantamweight bout: Kris Moutinho vs. Sean O’Malley

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Welterweight bout: Michel Pereira vs. Niko Price

Featherweight bout: Dricus Du Plessis def. Trevin Giles by knockout (punches) at 1:41 of Round 2

Middleweight bout: Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)