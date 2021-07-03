UFC Alum John Dodson Involved In Near-Death Car Accident

Former UFC veteran John Dodson was involved in a serious car accident last night that almost ended tragically.

Dodson’s manager, Ricky Kottenstette, informed the public of Dodson’s accident with the following Instagram post, which included an image of the scene of the accident.

“@johndodsonmma and his family were in a serious accident last evening. Let’s show them some love thru this tough time. @gofundme is in my bio,” the post reads.

The GoFundMe page goes into more details about the accident and also revealed that Dodson will no longer be competing in the fight he was booked to compete in on July 30 for the XMMA promotion. The full GoFundMe post reads as follows:

“We have started this go fund me to help John Dodson and family. The Dodson’s were headed to Texas on vacation to visit family when they were involved in a near death accident with the whole family inside the vehicle. They were all released from the hospital this morning but will have a rough month of recovery and financial hardship ahead. They have totaled their family vehicle and unfortunately John will no longer be able to fight in his upcoming July 30th bout. We are asking for assistance to help them with their medical bills, financial assistance from being out of work and travel back to New Mexico. Let’s show these guys some [Heart Emoji].”

John Dodson competed in the UFC for eight years, going 10-7 in the promotion and picking up wins over names like T.J. Dillashaw, John Moraga, and Pedro Munhoz. He also went the distance with flyweight GOAT Demetrious Johnson on two separate occasions in championship bouts. Dodson was released by the UFC last September, shortly after his loss to Merab Dvalishvili.

You can donate to the GoFundMe account created to assist the Dodson family here.