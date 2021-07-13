UFC Medical Suspensions: O’Malley Could Be Out As Long As McGregor

The UFC 264 medical suspensions list has been released.

It should come as no surprise that Conor McGregor is facing a suspension that can extend until next year after breaking his tibia in the UFC 264 main event. It may come as a surprise, however, that “Suga” Sean O’Malley is facing a suspension much longer than the man he battered at UFC 264, newcomer Kris Moutinho. O’Malley could also be out until next year if X-ray results on either hand, his left tibia, or his right foot are positive.

You can check out the in-depth breakdown of the UFC 264 medical suspensions below via mixedmartialarts.com as well as the steps each fighter must take to return to competition.

UFC 264 Medical Suspensions

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor

McGregor needs orthopedic doctor clearance of fractured left leg or no contest until 01/07/22; Minimum suspension and no contest until 08/25/21, no contact until 08/10/21

Poirier facing no suspension

Gilbert Burns defeated Stephen Thompson

Thompson suspended until 8/10/21; No contact until 8/1/21

Burns facing no suspension

Tai Tuivasa defeated Greg Hardy

Hardy must have left orbital fracture cleared by an ophthalmologist doctor, and fractured nose cleared by ENT doctor or no contest until 01/07/22; Minimum suspension, no contest until 08/25/21, no contact until 08/10/21

Tuivasa facing no suspension

Irene Aldana defeated Yana Kunitskaya

Kunitskaya must have fractured nose cleared by ENT doctor or no contest until 01/07/2; Minimum suspension and no contest until 08/25/21, no contact until 08/10/21

Aldana facing no suspension

Sean O’Malley defeated Kris Moutinho

O’Malley must have both hands x-rayed to rule out fracture, also left tibia and right foot x-rayed if results are positive needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 01/07/22; Minimum suspension and no contest until 08/10/21, no contact until 08/01/21

Moutinho suspended until 09/09/21; No contact until 08/25/21

Max Griffin defeated Carlos Condit

Griffin suspended until 08/10/21; No contact until 08/01/21 (Left knee and left shin pain; follow up with primary care doctor if needed)

Condit suspended until 08/10/21; No contact until 08/01/21 (Left upper lip cut)

Michel Pereira defeated Niko Price

Pereira suspended until 08/10/21; No contact until 08/01/21

Price suspended until 08/10/21; No contact until 08/01/21 (left elbow swelling)

Ilia Topuria defeated Ryan Hall

Hall must have fractured left hand cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 01/07/22; Minimum suspension and no contest until 08/25/21, no contact until 08/10/21

Topuria facing no suspension

Dricus Du Plessis defeated Trevin Giles

Du Plessis suspended until 08/10/21; No contact until 08/01/21

Giles suspended until 08/25/21; No contact until 08/10/21

Jennifer Maia defeated Jessica Eye

Eye suspended until 08/25/21; No contact until 08/10/21 (forehead laceration)

Maia facing no suspension

Brad Tavares defeated Omari Akhmedov

Tavares suspended until 08/10/21; No contact until 08/01/21

Akmedov must have nose fracture cleared by ENT doctor or no contest until 01/07/22; Minimum suspension and no contest until 08/10/21, no contact until 08/01/21

Zhalgas Zhumagulov defeated Jerome Rivera