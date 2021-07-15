UFC Parts Ways With Ranked Middleweight Omari Akhmedov

The UFC has reportedly cut ties with Omari Akhmedov.

MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz reported that Akhmedov’s time with the UFC has come to an end.

The UFC has parted ways with longtime octagon veteran Omari Akhmedov following a split decision loss to Brad Tavares at UFC 264, multiple sources told me. Story coming to @MMAFighting. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) July 14, 2021

Akhmedov is currently the number 15th-ranked UFC middleweight. He will be removed from the official rankings once they are updated.

The news may come as a surprise to some. Akhmedov had been a member of the UFC roster since 2013. He went 9-5-1 under the UFC banner. In his last outing, Akhmedov was defeated by Brad Tavares via split decision at UFC 264.

Akhmedov has fought the likes of former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman, Marvin Vettori, and Gunnar Nelson to name a few. The lone draw in Akhmedov’s pro MMA career was against Vettori back in December 2017.

Akhmedov competed as a welterweight from 2014-2017. As a 170-pounder, Akhmedov amassed a record of 4-3. Following a split decision win over Abdul Razak Alhassan, Akhmedov made the decision to return to 185 pounds.

Time will tell what’s next for the “Wolverine.” At the age of 33, he may have time to earn his way back to the UFC or make his mark with another major promotion.