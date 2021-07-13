UFC Rankings Report: Conor McGregor Drops Out Of Lightweight Top 5

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 264! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Jan Blachowicz moves down one spot to #7, with Dustin Poirier now exclusively holding the #6 spot after his victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 264. Also, Brandon Moreno moves up one spot to be tied with Robert Whittaker at #11.

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (#5) and Marina Rodriguez (#6) swap places the week after their October main event has been announced.

Women’s Flyweight: Following Jessica Eye’s loss to Jennifer Maia at UFC 264, Eye drops one spot to #8, with Viviane Araujo replacing her at #7. Maia remains at #4 behind Lauren Murphy (#3), Katlyn Chookagian (#2), and Jéssica Andrade (#1). Additionally, Miranda Maverick (#13) and Maycee Barber (#14) swap places.

Women’s Bantamweight: Julianna Peña replaces Yana Kunitskaya at #5, with Kunitskaya now at #6 after losing to Irene Aldana in the first round via TKO at UFC 264. Aldana remains at #4 behind Aspen Ladd (#3), Holly Holm (#2), and Germaine de Randamie (#1).

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau (#13) and Sumudaerji (#14) swap places.

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley remains unranked after another win, presumably due to his opponent being a UFC newcomer. There was one small change in the rankings, though, with Kyler Phillips (#14) and Cody Stamann (#15) swapping places.

Featherweight: Ilia Topuria enters the UFC rankings at #15 after defeating one of the division’s boogeymen, Ryan Hall. Meanwhile, Bryce Mitchell moves up one spot to #11 while Josh Emmett (#7) and Sodiq Yusuff (#12) both drop one spot.

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson re-enters the top 5 at #5 and Rafael dos Anjos moves up one spot to #6. The cause of this is Conor McGregor dropping two spots to #7 after losing to Dustin Poirier in the UFC 264 headliner.

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa (#5) and Vicente Luque (#6) swap places. Gilbert Burns remains at #2 behind Colby Covington (#1) after Burns defeated Stephen Thompson in the UFC 264 co-main event. Thompson remains at #4 despite the loss.

Middleweight: Brad Tavares shoots up three spots to #12 after defeating Omari Akhmedov at UFC 264. Akhmedov falls two spots to #15, and Chris Weidman fell one spot to #13.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: Some shuffling around the bottom of the rankings this week, with Blagoy Ivanov moving up two spots to #11 while Walt Harris (#12), Tom Aspinall (#13), and Sergei Pavlovich (#15) drop down. Tai Tuivasa remains unranked despite winning three straight fights, including a KO victory over Greg Hardy at UFC 264.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.