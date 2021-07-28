UFC Rankings Report: Dillashaw’s Return Shakes Up BW Rankings

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 32! Check out all the changes below!
Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes
Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes
Strawweight: No Changes
Women’s Flyweight: Maycee Barber (#13) and Miranda Maverick (#14) swap positions after Barber’s controversial victory at UFC Vegas 32.
Women’s Bantamweight: Julia Avila (#13) and Karol Rosa (#14) both move up one spot this week, and the previously unranked Alexis Davis (#15) emerges in the rankings.
Women’s Featherweight: N/A
Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau (#12), Sumudaerji (#13), and Amir Albazi (#14) each move up one position in the rankings this week, and the previously unranked Tyson Nam (#15) arrives.
Bantamweight: The victorious return of T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32 caused a major shakeup in the bantamweight rankings. Dillashaw’s victory over Sandhagen has brought the former champion back into the rankings with a bang and all the way up to #2 behind only Petr Yan (#1). The new-look bantamweight top-5 is as follows:
- Petr Yan
- T.J. Dillashaw
- Cory Sandhagen
- Rob Font
- José Aldo
Dillashaw’s return also caused fighters ranked #6-14 to each fall one position in the rankings. For the full list of changes in the division, you can click the link at the end of this article.
Featherweight: No Changes
Lightweight: No Changes
Welterweight: No Changes
Middleweight: No Changes
Light Heavyweight: No Changes
Heavyweight: No Changes
You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.