UFC Rankings Report: Dillashaw’s Return Shakes Up BW Rankings

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 32! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: Maycee Barber (#13) and Miranda Maverick (#14) swap positions after Barber’s controversial victory at UFC Vegas 32.

Women’s Bantamweight: Julia Avila (#13) and Karol Rosa (#14) both move up one spot this week, and the previously unranked Alexis Davis (#15) emerges in the rankings.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau (#12), Sumudaerji (#13), and Amir Albazi (#14) each move up one position in the rankings this week, and the previously unranked Tyson Nam (#15) arrives.

Bantamweight: The victorious return of T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32 caused a major shakeup in the bantamweight rankings. Dillashaw’s victory over Sandhagen has brought the former champion back into the rankings with a bang and all the way up to #2 behind only Petr Yan (#1). The new-look bantamweight top-5 is as follows:

Petr Yan T.J. Dillashaw Cory Sandhagen Rob Font José Aldo

Dillashaw’s return also caused fighters ranked #6-14 to each fall one position in the rankings. For the full list of changes in the division, you can click the link at the end of this article.

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.