HomeUFC

UFC Rankings Report: Dillashaw’s Return Shakes Up BW Rankings

By Clyde Aidoo
TJ Dillashaw
TJ Dillashaw, Credit: Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 32! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes  

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: Maycee Barber (#13) and Miranda Maverick (#14) swap positions after Barber’s controversial victory at UFC Vegas 32.

Women’s Bantamweight: Julia Avila (#13) and Karol Rosa (#14) both move up one spot this week, and the previously unranked Alexis Davis (#15) emerges in the rankings.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau (#12), Sumudaerji (#13), and Amir Albazi (#14) each move up one position in the rankings this week, and the previously unranked Tyson Nam (#15) arrives.

Bantamweight: The victorious return of T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32 caused a major shakeup in the bantamweight rankings. Dillashaw’s victory over Sandhagen has brought the former champion back into the rankings with a bang and all the way up to #2 behind only Petr Yan (#1). The new-look bantamweight top-5 is as follows:

  1. Petr Yan
  2. T.J. Dillashaw
  3. Cory Sandhagen
  4. Rob Font
  5. José Aldo

Dillashaw’s return also caused fighters ranked #6-14 to each fall one position in the rankings. For the full list of changes in the division, you can click the link at the end of this article.

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA News since 2002. Stay updated by following us on FacebookTwitter and Google News.

Comments
Latest MMA News
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Advertisement

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMANEWS LLC