UFC Vegas 31 Bonuses: Miesha Tate Among Fighters To Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 31 bonuses have been released. The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises.

This fight saw Makhachev take this one to the ground and that was expected. He started that trend late in the first round. In an interesting move, Moises got a takedown in the second round, but Makhachev scrambled and took his back. This was all Makhachev, who dominated the third, fourth, and fifth rounds with takedowns that resulted in beatings. Moises tried his best and even got some takedowns, but it was too much. Makhachev got the rear-naked choke win.

The co-main event saw more action between Marion Reneau and Miesha Tate.

This fight saw Tate was more striking heavy in the first few minutes of the fight. However, during this, she tagged Reneau a few times. They had a fun exchange before Tate got a takedown into full guard on top. Fast forward to the third round, Tate got a takedown then took her back and finished her with strikes.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night:: Billy Quarantillo def. Gabriel Benitez

Performance of the Night: Miesha Tate, Rodolfo Vieira, Mateusz Gamrot and Rodrigo Nascimento

