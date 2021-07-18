UFC Vegas 31 Highlights: Islam Makhachev Taps Thiago Moises

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises was better than advertised.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (July 17, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 31 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

They had a feeling out process before exchanging and Makhachev got a takedown with a minute to go in the first round. Thiago had a cut under his left eye. The second round saw Makhachev let his hands go a bit more as he closed the distance. Moises got a takedown here, but Makhachev was quick to reverse it.

Makhachev would close in on him and all Moises could do was to clinch with him on the outside then would try to stay up or take him down, but this was all Makhachev, who dominated the fight from start to finish. Makhachev got the rear-naked choke win in the fourth round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Always in control 🔒



🇷🇺 @MakhachevMMA sinks in the RNC to close the show! #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/LN4z3LnmS6 — UFC (@ufc) July 18, 2021

Makhachev entered this fight with a 19-1 pro-MMA record and seven-fight winning streak. During this winning streak, he had two submission, one KO, and four decision wins. His previous fight saw him beat Drew Dober at UFC 253.

Moises entered this fight with a pro-MMA record of 15-4 and a three-fight winning streak with wins over the likes of Michael Johnson by submission then back-to-back decision wins over Bobby Green and Alexander Hernandez.

UFC Vegas 31 Results: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises, Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas .31 Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.