UFC Vegas 31 Highlights: Miesha Tate Gets TKO Win In Her Return Fight

Miesha Tate made her long-awaited return against Marion Reneau.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (July 17, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 31 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Tate focused on striking in the first few minutes of the first round before shooting in for a takedown and clinching. Tate tagged her a few times then got a takedown with a minute to go. In the second round, Reneau grabbed a hold of the cage as Tate scored a takedown. In the third round, Tate got a takedown then took her back and finished her with strikes.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Reneau had lost her last four fights heading into this fight with decision losses to Cat Zingano in July 2018, Yana Kunistkaya in May 2019, Raquel Pennington in June 2020, and Macy Chiasson this past March.

Tate came out of retirement for her return to the Octagon. After going on a five-fight winning streak with wins over the likes of Jessica Eye and Holly Holm, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion lost the title to Amanda Nunes at UFC 200 by submission then lost to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 in November 2016.

UFC Vegas 31 Results: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises, Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas .31 Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.