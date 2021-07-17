UFC Vegas 31 Results: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

UFC Vegas 31 goes down tonight (Sat. July 17, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises in a lightweight bout will headline the show.

Makhachev entered this fight with a 19-1 pro-MMA record and seven-fight winning streak. During this winning streak, he had two submission, one KO, and four decision wins. His previous fight saw him beat Drew Dober at UFC 253.

Moises entered this fight with a pro-MMA record of 15-4 and a three-fight winning streak with wins over the likes of Michael Johnson by submission then back-to-back decision wins over Bobby Green and Alexander Hernandez.

In the co-main event, Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate in a women’s bantamweight bout will take place. Rounding out the main card is Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jeremy Stephens in a lightweight fight, Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Rodolfo Vieira in a middleweight bout, and Billy Quarantillo vs. Gabriel Benitez in a featherweight fight.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 31 results below:

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jeremy Stephens

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Billy Quarantillo vs. Gabriel Benitez

Quick UFC Vegas 31 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

Women’s bantamweight bout: Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate

Lightweight bout: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jeremy Stephens

Middleweight bout: Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Featherweight bout: Billy Quarantillo vs. Gabriel Benitez

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)