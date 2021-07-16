UFC Vegas 31 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Successfully Make Weight

The weigh-in results are in, and we are all set for UFC Vegas 31 after every single fighter on the card made weight without issue!

Tomorrow night at UFC Vegas 31, Islam Makhachev will have an opportunity to emerge from the shadow of Khabib Nurmagomedov when he competes in his first UFC main event against Brazilian Thiago Moisés. Will Makhachev stay on track to fulfill the prophecies of legions by proving he is among the world’s best lightweights? Or will Moisés deal the hype a devastating blow that resembles the one dished out by Adriano Martins six years ago?

The co-main event will of course feature the return of the one and only Miesha Tate, who will be facing Marion Reneau in Reneau’s final career bout. As one veteran returns, another exits, so the emotions will be high in this one, especially with Reneau’s son being in her corner for the very first time.

The official weigh-ins have just wrapped up, so you can find the weigh-in results (via UFC.com) along with the full fight card and start times below!

UFC Vegas 31 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+ 10:00 PM EST)

Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (155.5) vs Thiago Moises (156)

Co-Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Marion Reneau (136) vs Miesha Tate (135)

Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Mateusz Gamrot (155.5)

Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira (185) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

Featherweight Bout: Gabriel Benitez (146) vs Billy Quarantillo (145.5)

PRELIMS (ESPN/ESPN+ 7:00 PM EST)

Welterweight Bout: Daniel Rodriguez (171) vs Preston Parsons (169.5)

Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs Montserrat Conejo (113.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Khalid Taha (135.5) vs Sergey Morozov (135)

Bantamweight Bout: Miles Johns (135.5) vs Anderson Dos Santos (135.5)

Flyweight Bout: Francisco Figueiredo (125.5) vs Malcolm Gordon (125.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Alan Baudot (246) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (259)