UFC Vegas 32 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 32 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw.

This fight saw in the first round, Sandhagen went for a flying knee strike, but Dillashaw landed a takedown and was caught in a triangle choke. Dillashaw continued to press and get takedowns. Dillashaw hurt his knee when he went for a takedown. TJ had a nasty cut on his right eyebrow. Things turned around for TJ in the third round with movement and damage with strikes. Sandhagen threw a wild kick in the third round and TJ got a takedown. The judges gave the win to Dillashaw by split decision.

The co-main event saw more action between Kyler Phillips and Raulian Paiva.

This fight saw a wild first round with Kyler hurting him several times. He even dropped Paiva once. While Paiva was just trying to survive, he did score a takedown. At the end of the round, Kyler dropped him with an elbow and it seemed like the fight was going to be stopped, but somehow, Paiva survived. In the second round, Paiva started to blast him with strikes, but Kyler, who was tired, got a takedown. Paiva had a strong third round as he scored a takedown and smashed him there. The judges gave the win to Paiva by majority decision.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Performances of the Night: Adrian Yanez & Darren Elkins

Fight of the Night: Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 32 bonuses?

