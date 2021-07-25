UFC Vegas 32 Highlights: Raulian Paiva Edges Out Kyler Phillips

Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva was an interesting fight.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (July 24, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 32 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. They had a wild first round as Kyler dropped him once but stunned him several times including an elbow at the end of the round that nearly finished it. Paiva was just trying to survive and did get one takedown.

The second round got more interesting as Paiva started to blast him with strikes only for Kyler to land a takedown. Paiva got a takedown and did some smashing. The judges gave the win to Paiva by majority decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Phillips entered this fight with a 9-1 pro-MMA record and ripped off four straight wins over the likes of Emeka Ifekandu, Gabriel Silva, Cameron Else, and Song Yadong.

Paiva entered this fight with a 20-3 pro-MMA record and was on a two-fight winning streak with victories over Mark De La Rosa and Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson was the original co-main event of this show. In her latest fight, Ladd smashed Yana Kunitskaya at UFC Washington in December 2019. On the flip side, Chiasson entered this fight with a 7-1 pro-MMA record with only two of those bouts coming outside of the UFC.

