UFC Vegas 32 Highlights: TJ Dillashaw Wins Return Fight Against Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw was not only the main event but also the return fight of the former bantamweight champion.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (July 24, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 32 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Dillashaw scored a few takedowns in the first round including when Sandhagen went for a flying knee strike, which connected. Sandhagen found the range in the second round as TJ had a hurt left knee.

Sandhagen dropped him briefly. TJ had a really bad cut in right eyebrow. TJ started using more movement in the third round and tagged him a few times to open the round. Sandhagen threw a wild kick in the third round and TJ got a takedown. Dillashaw did a nice job of clinching with him in the fourth frame. The judges gave the win to Dillashaw by split decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

Sandhagen went airborne and transitioned into a triangle

Sandhagen dropped Dillashaw with a left hand

Wild end to the third round

Sandhagen entered this fight after getting a KO win over Frankie Edgar in February 2021 and a TKO win over Marlon Moraes at the October Fight Night event from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Before that, he had his seven-fight winning streak including back-to-back decision wins over John Lineker in April 2019 and Raphael Assuncao at UFC 241 in August 2019 broken. In that fight, he got choked out by Aljamain Sterling at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Dillashaw hadn’t fought since January 2019 when he lost to then-flyweight champion Henry Cejudo. Dillashaw tested positive in pre and post-fight drug tests for erythropoietin (EPO). Before that fight, he was on a four-fight winning streak with victories over Raphael Assunção and John Lineker while on his path to beat Cody Garbrandt to win the bantamweight title.

