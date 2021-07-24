UFC Vegas 32 Results: Dillashaw Def. Sandhagen

UFC Vegas 32 went down tonight (Sat. July 24, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It was headlined by a meeting between Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw in a bantamweight bout.

The co-headliner saw a bantamweight bout between Kyler Phillips and Raulian Paiva. Rounding out the main card is Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner in a featherweight fight, Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber in a women’s flyweight bout, and Randy Costa vs. Adrian Yanez in a bantamweight bout.

It was certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC Vegas 32 results below:

Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw

Cory went for a flying knee, but TJ shot in for a takedown and was bleeding from the bridge of the nose. Cory had him in a triangle choke, but let go. TJ ended up on top and rained down some shots then got his back and Sandhagen ended up on his feet. TJ got another takedown, but Sandhagen rolled to his feet. A third takedown by TJ ended the first round. TJ hurt his knee in the first round. TJ kept coming despite the injury. Sandhagen dropped him in the second round, but TJ got right back up. Sandhagen started to go after him as TJ was bleeding. TJ clinched with him up against the fence. TJ tagged him a few times in the third round. Sandhagen went for a wild kick and TJ caught it and got the takedown. Sandhagen managed to get back to his feet. TJ controlled the fourth round with clinching. They exchanged strikes to close out this razor edge fight. The judges gave the win to Dillashaw by split decision.

You can view the full highlights from the main event here!

Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva

Kyler dropped him in the first round and then missed a wild swinging strike once Paiva got back up. Kyler threw him down to the ground, but Paiva got back up. Kyler caught him as Paiva was coming in and Paiva worked for a takedown, but couldn’t get it. Paiva got the takedown. Kyler back up and was blasting him. Paiva came out blasting in the second round. Kyler scored a takedown and got on top. Paiva scored a takedown in the third round and did a nice job of ground and pound. The judges gave the win to Paiva by majority decision.

You can view the full highlights from the co-main event here!

Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner

Minner beat him up in the first round after getting a takedown and raining down shots. The second round opened with Minner getting a takedown although Elkins was landing some hard shots. Elins ended up on top and rained down strikes from the crucifix position. Elkins got on top and got the TKO win. Here are some of the highlights:

Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber

Barber was reserved in the first round with her strikes. Maverick pressed forward and was landing. Barber was looking to counter strike. Barber with a takedown in the second round, but Maverick got right back to her feet. They did some clinch fighting. Maverick got a takedown and took her back, but the bell sounded. They continued to trade takedowns and positions in the third round. The judges gave the win to Barber by split decision.

Randy Costa vs. Adrian Yanez

Costa was eating him alive with jabs and busted him up as Yanez was bleeding. As the first round came to an end, Yanez started to let his hands go. Costa was doing a nice job of putting together combos. Yanez was also using his jab in the second round. Yanez dropped him with a body shot then swarmed on him with shots on the ground.

Here’s a look at the finish:

Quick UFC Vegas 32 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight bout: TJ Dillashaw def. Cory Sandhagen by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Bantamweight bout: Raulian Paiva def. Kyler Phillips by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Featherweight bout: Darren Elkins def. Darrick Minner by TKO (punches) at 3:48 of Round 2

Women’s flyweight bout: Maycee Barber def. Miranda Maverick by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweight bout: Adrian Yanez def. Randy Costa by TKO (punches) at 2:11 of Round 2

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)