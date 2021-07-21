UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw Main/Co-Main Event Breakdowns

In the UFC Vegas 32 main event, former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw makes his anticipated return after completing a two-year suspension for illegal substances against #2-ranked Cory Sandhagen.

The UFC APEX Facility will serve as the proving grounds for these modern-day gladiators. In addition, the co-main event will feature a women’s bantamweight chess match when MMA Gold Fight Team’s Aspen Ladd fights Macy Chiasson for a pivotal spot in the UFC bantamweight rankings.

Aspen Ladd & Macy Chiasson Battle For Bantamweight Hierarchy

The #3-ranked Ladd will attempt to build on her last win, however that success came in 2019 and this subsequent period of inactivity could hinder her abilities when the two meet on Saturday. From what we have seen, Ladd’s disciplined approach facilitated by head coach Jim West, who recently cornered Max Griffin against Carlos Condit to a clear-cut win, is known for his patience and methodical game plans, all characteristics that will be required for Ladd to outwork and outsmart a fighter of Chiasson’s caliber.

Fortunately for the unranked Macy Chiasson, she received an opponent with a number next to their name. With a massive opportunity at her fingertips, Chiasson is capable of delivering in high-pressure environments. In fact, the American showed more than just resilience and sharp in-cage adaptations, but most notably, a bulletproof mindset. The now 29-year old demonstrated why she is so special en route to winning The Ultimate Fighter Season 28 in 2018.

Slated as the co-main event at UFC Vegas 32, either bantamweight is in a position to assert themselves as a big name as we head into the second half of 2021.

Ladd and Chiasson are both orthodox but have well-rounded games. After watching both fighters handle clinch exchanges, I think that is one area where Chiasson will be stronger and more comfortable. Chiasson has a polished striking game, too, though, so she would be taking a gamble by testing the power of Ladd, who has four knockouts to her name. I think Ladd has the tools to keep the fight where she wants it and the power to keep Chiasson at bay.

Prediction: Aspen Ladd def. Macy Chiasson via unanimous decision.

UFC Vegas 32 – Main Event

The former 2X bantamweight champ is back, and burning questions surround his return, especially now having gone under the knife twice for dual shoulder surgeries. Dillashaw is renowned for his footwork and ability to maintain a furious pace. The bantamweight’s flexibility also offers him an assortment of unorthodox entries to compliment his dynamic striking acumen.

Image Credit: Noah K. Murray of USA TODAY Sports

Dillashaw, like many athletes from Team Alpha Male, has a very strong wrestling base. However, Dillashaw’s wrestling chops developed far before he entered the world of MMA. While some recognize Dillashaw as an orthodox-based fighter, the former champ can seamlessly switch stances, which in large part is what has won him so many championships.

With a variety of different looks, Dillashaw has perplexed dangerous opponents like John Lineker and utilized his wrestling to keep foes guessing. Although, when it’s time to square up, Dillashaw’s calculations inside the pocket are precise, just ask the same check left-hook that put Cody Garbrandnt unconscious twice.

Truly a fan’s dream matchup, Cory Sandhagen’s style is unlike any other in the bantamweight division. With explosive knees and striking, his unpredictability has made him a must-watch since his emergence onto the UFC scene.

In June of 2020, Aljamain Sterling trapped the striker amidst a scramble and submitted him within 90-seconds. Since tasting bitter defeat within the UFC, Sandhagen has turned a corner, and his composure alongside his relaxed striking style has turned him into the bantamweight boogeyman.

Following Sandhagen’s highlight knockout against Marlon Moraes via wheel kick, “The Sandman” was on fire.

Then, he took on yet another opponent but one who has held gold once before, and went on to finish Frankie Edgar with a horrifying flying knee knockout. Sandhagen left Edgar stiff on the canvas after the clean knee. After a two-year hiatus, there really isn’t a more dangerous fight for the former champ to take, so UFC Vegas 32 will result in an obvious #1 contender.

Unquestionably both fighters possess a ton of weapons while standing. However, as we saw in the fight against Sterling, Sandhagen has struggled on the ground, and it wasn’t long ago. With the feints and wrestling of Dillashaw, he has the tools to beat Sandhangen handily. The age of 35 and a two-year suspension can take a toll, but you don’t forget the type of Octagon awareness Dillashaw has in two years’ time.

Prediction: T.J. Dillashaw def. Sandhagen by SUB (rear-naked choke).

